Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $370.75 million for the quarter.

Soho House & Co Inc. Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SHCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,064. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHCO shares. Zacks Research cut Soho House & Co Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Soho House & Co Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soho House & Co Inc.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scoggin Management LP lifted its holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. by 5.6% during the second quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,802,000 after buying an additional 113,800 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 4,793.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 514,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 503,621 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 53,139 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co, Inc is a holding company, which offers global membership platform of physical and digital spaces. It operates through the following segments: UK, North America, Europe and Rest of the World, and All Other. The company was founded by Nicholas Keith Arthur Jones in 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

