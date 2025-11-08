Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 15.74% and a negative return on equity of 143.21%.

Nathan’s Famous Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:NATH traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.61. 118,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,809. Nathan’s Famous has a fifty-two week low of $75.14 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50. The stock has a market cap of $444.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.40.

Nathan’s Famous Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NATH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Nathan’s Famous in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Nathan’s Famous by 204.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

