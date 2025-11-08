Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Given New $390.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $365.00 to $390.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PODD. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Insulet from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.76.

Insulet Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of PODD stock traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $319.82. 677,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,278. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.40. Insulet has a 12-month low of $230.05 and a 12-month high of $353.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.21, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Insulet will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,925.44. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,870.90. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd raised its holdings in Insulet by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Insulet by 5.1% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Stories

