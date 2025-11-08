TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock Price

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MTSI. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.44.

Shares of MTSI stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,909. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -168.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.45. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $170.22.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.16 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 150,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $19,920,650.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,584,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,711,359.03. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,552,712 shares of company stock worth $210,885,098 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

