Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OLPX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Olaplex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Olaplex in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Olaplex from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OLPX

Olaplex Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. 1,156,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,236. The company has a market capitalization of $733.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.28.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Olaplex had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $114.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Olaplex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Olaplex by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 678,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 89,698 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Olaplex by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 104,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 43,565 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 135.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.