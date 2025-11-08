Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Upgraded by Truist Financial to “Buy” Rating

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $93.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $88.00 target price on Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded up $22.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.99. 12,468,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,207. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.39. Globus Medical had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $769.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Globus Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $584,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,948.64. This represents a 28.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,258,000 after buying an additional 136,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 6.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

