Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Given “In-Line” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their in-line rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COLD. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,575,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,791. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -62.03, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $663.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.390-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -484.21%.

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLD. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 49,833.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.