ITV (LON:ITV) Trading 15% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) rose 15% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 81.35 and last traded at GBX 77.88. Approximately 47,380,695 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 18,833,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 112 to GBX 105 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ITV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 105.
ITV Stock Up 15.0%
ITV Company Profile
ITV is a vertically integrated producer broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment.
ITV Studios is a scaled and global creator, owner and distributor of high-quality TV content. It operates in 12 countries, across 60+ labels and has a global distribution network.
