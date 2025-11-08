Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DIOD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Diodes in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Diodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Get Diodes alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diodes

Diodes Trading Down 14.5%

Shares of DIOD traded down $7.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.28. 766,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,346. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.65. Diodes has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $67.40.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter. Diodes had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 2.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $111,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,634.30. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 59,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,236.44. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diodes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 77.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 170.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Diodes by 283.1% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diodes

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.