Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Freshworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

NASDAQ:FRSH traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,138,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,906. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.53.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 3.65%.The firm had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 4,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $56,529.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 533,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,038,027.74. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Philippa Lawrence sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $32,452.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 415,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,840.97. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 27,828 shares of company stock valued at $358,968 over the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,189,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,013 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Freshworks by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,334,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Freshworks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,856,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,414,000 after purchasing an additional 75,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Freshworks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,321,000 after purchasing an additional 101,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Freshworks by 27.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,951,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,750,000 after buying an additional 862,315 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

