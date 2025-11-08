Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Barclays

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on JANX. Guggenheim began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

Shares of JANX traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,176. Janux Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.73 and a 12 month high of $71.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 16,665 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $500,949.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,098.34. This trade represents a 16.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 2,402.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 704.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

