JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Price

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on JFrog from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on JFrog from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on JFrog from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on JFrog from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.69.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of JFrog stock traded up $12.74 on Friday, hitting $60.00. 7,756,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,480. JFrog has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $60.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.71 and a beta of 1.02.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $136.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.28 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. JFrog’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $1,642,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,084,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,663,648.76. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $232,099.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 136,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,439,242.85. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 431,492 shares of company stock valued at $20,979,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 90.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in JFrog by 1,086.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in JFrog by 7,185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Stories

