Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $384.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.42 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Lantheus updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.500-5.650 EPS.

Lantheus Trading Down 4.9%

NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,428. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day moving average is $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.04. Lantheus has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $111.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In related news, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,477,227 shares in the company, valued at $195,246,296.05. This represents a 49.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Farallon Partners L. L C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares in the company, valued at $195,246,296.05. The trade was a 49.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 6,812,000 shares of company stock valued at $382,427,380 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 25.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 470,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,530,000 after buying an additional 94,312 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Lantheus by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Lantheus by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 97,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 64,358 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 19,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 46.7% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 22,148 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial set a $63.00 target price on Lantheus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Lantheus from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lantheus from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

