International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2025

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOCGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

International Bancshares Price Performance

IBOC stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.18. The stock had a trading volume of 198,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,537. International Bancshares has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $76.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.20. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBOC. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

