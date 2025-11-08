BlackLine’s (BL) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their neutral rating on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $55.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $64.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded BlackLine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research raised BlackLine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

BL stock traded down $3.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,922. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.67. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $66.25.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $178.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.11 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. BlackLine has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.610 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 910 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,925. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $35,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,534.90. The trade was a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,394 shares of company stock worth $186,026 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 22.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

