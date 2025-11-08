Reviewing iBio (IBIO) and Its Rivals

iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO – Get Free Report) is one of 452 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare iBio to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for iBio and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iBio 1 0 0 1 2.50 iBio Competitors 4798 9965 16002 371 2.38

As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 113.29%. Given iBio’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iBio has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

7.9% of iBio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of iBio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares iBio and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio N/A -126.93% -83.06% iBio Competitors -2,625.49% -359.57% -43.35%

Risk & Volatility

iBio has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iBio’s competitors have a beta of 10.24, meaning that their average stock price is 924% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iBio and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iBio $400,000.00 -$18.38 million -0.76 iBio Competitors $439.11 million -$68.88 million -9.37

iBio’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than iBio. iBio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

iBio competitors beat iBio on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About iBio

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company is also developing vaccine candidates comprising IBIO-200 and IBIO-201, which are in preclinical development for the prevention of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2; and IBIO-400 for the treatment of classical swine fever. In addition, it is developing recombinant proteins for third parties on a catalog and custom basis; and offers a range of process development, manufacturing, filling and finishing, and bio analytic services. iBio, Inc. has a license agreement with Planet Biotechnology, Inc. to develop therapeutics for infectious diseases; collaboration agreement with The Texas A&M University System for the development of coronavirus disease 2019 vaccine candidates; license agreement with the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences, Vienna; and collaboration agreement with CC-Pharming Ltd. The company is headquartered in Bryan, Texas.

