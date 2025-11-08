Financial Analysis: Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) versus First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) and First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.9% of Five Star Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of First Hawaiian shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Five Star Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of First Hawaiian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Five Star Bancorp and First Hawaiian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Star Bancorp 0 1 6 0 2.86 First Hawaiian 4 6 0 0 1.60

Dividends

Five Star Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $39.40, suggesting a potential upside of 14.50%. First Hawaiian has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.93%. Given Five Star Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Five Star Bancorp is more favorable than First Hawaiian.

Five Star Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Five Star Bancorp pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Hawaiian pays out 50.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Five Star Bancorp and First Hawaiian”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Star Bancorp $213.40 million 3.45 $45.67 million $2.70 12.74 First Hawaiian $1.17 billion 2.63 $230.13 million $2.05 12.09

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than Five Star Bancorp. First Hawaiian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five Star Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Five Star Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Hawaiian has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Five Star Bancorp and First Hawaiian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Star Bancorp 23.18% 14.09% 1.35% First Hawaiian 22.60% 9.68% 1.08%

Summary

Five Star Bancorp beats First Hawaiian on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers loan products, including commercial and residential real estate loans; commercial loans; commercial land loans; farmland loans; commercial and residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans, as well as operating lines of credit. In addition, it provides debit cards; and remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct deposit services. Five Star Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and loans, automobile loans and leases, secured and unsecured lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and construction lending, as well as commercial lease and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers wealth management, personal installment, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, investment management, retirement planning, and merchant processing services, as well as consumer and commercial credit cards. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. First Hawaiian, Inc. was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

