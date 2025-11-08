Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.43 EPS

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($3.43), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Altice USA Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of Altice USA stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.09. 4,791,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $3.20.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Altice USA by 6.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 644,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 16,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.
Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.
