Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $447.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.02 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 83.23% and a net margin of 11.22%.Atmus Filtration Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Atmus Filtration Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.500-2.650 EPS.
Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ATMU traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.88. 1,851,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,830. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.53.
Atmus Filtration Technologies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Atmus Filtration Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.73%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on ATMU. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.
Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile
Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.
