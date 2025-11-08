Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Posts Earnings Results

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $194.94 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 9.51%.

Tredegar Price Performance

NYSE:TG traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.87. 115,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,003. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10. Tredegar has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $239.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tredegar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tredegar

In other news, major shareholder John D. Gottwald sold 16,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $128,848.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 759,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,086.11. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William M. Gottwald sold 16,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $128,856.87. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 759,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,078.10. This trade represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 46,187 shares of company stock valued at $370,456 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tredegar

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 117,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tredegar by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Tredegar by 19.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tredegar by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tredegar by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tredegar

(Get Free Report)

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.