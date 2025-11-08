Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Issues Earnings Results

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The energy company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $25.52 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 866.81% and a net margin of 94.85%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:SBR traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $76.73. The stock had a trading volume of 49,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,866. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $58.25 and a 1 year high of $84.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.25.

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.3567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabine Royalty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Trading of Sabine Royalty Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,496 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 249.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 8.8% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,283 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,545,000. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

