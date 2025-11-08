Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Lowered to $421.00 at Truist Financial

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $454.00 to $421.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $403.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.82.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $370.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,761,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,917. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $397.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.27. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $369.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $3,851,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 45.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,663,000 after buying an additional 15,002 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.