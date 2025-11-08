Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Shares Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 25% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 771,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 388,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Falcon Gold Stock Down 25.0%
The stock has a market cap of C$2.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.01.
Falcon Gold Company Profile
Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Falcon Gold
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.