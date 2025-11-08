Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Symrise AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 392,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the previous session’s volume of 136,986 shares.The stock last traded at $20.6650 and had previously closed at $20.77.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYIEY shares. Baader Bank upgraded Symrise to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symrise has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

