Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Stock Price

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Shares of NYSE MEG traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.95. 368,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $917.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.84. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.06.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.46 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. Montrose Environmental Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 533.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 569.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,015.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

