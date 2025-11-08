EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital set a $11.00 price target on EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays lowered shares of EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

NASDAQ EVCM traded down $2.24 on Friday, hitting $9.35. 813,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,490. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -934.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $12.34.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.80 million. EverCommerce had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.11%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EverCommerce will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 22,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $233,345.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,220,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,019,052.96. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 2,211,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,855,944.92. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 262,600 shares of company stock worth $2,956,358 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in EverCommerce by 118.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth $595,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

