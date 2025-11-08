Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RAL. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Melius began coverage on Ralliant in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

NYSE RAL traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $46.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ralliant has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $55.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.65.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $529.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.14 million. Ralliant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Ralliant’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

