Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.05. 4,990,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,668. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 62,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $434,511.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 703,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,922,505. This trade represents a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 30,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $225,239.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 521,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,089.67. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 155,163 shares of company stock worth $1,117,630 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

