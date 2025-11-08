Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APPN. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.29. 1,687,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,481. Appian has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -402.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Appian has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Appian will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Appian by 347,121.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,579,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Appian by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,462,000 after acquiring an additional 681,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Appian by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 524,420 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Appian by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 690,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,627,000 after acquiring an additional 469,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 80,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 375,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

