Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNTA. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $30.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,483. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.10. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 10.56 and a quick ratio of 10.12.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, CTO Tia L. Bush sold 35,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 121,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,072. The trade was a 22.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mario Alberto Accardi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 194,394 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,850. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,964 shares of company stock worth $3,169,861. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15,209.5% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $147,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

