Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Mastercraft Boat updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.180-1.430 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.160-0.160 EPS.

Mastercraft Boat Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,063. Mastercraft Boat has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $327.92 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mastercraft Boat from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Institutional Trading of Mastercraft Boat

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the second quarter worth about $2,065,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 1,252.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 104,577 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $684,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercraft Boat in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 147,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

