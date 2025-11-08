Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $227.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.68 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 15.56%.Evertec’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Evertec updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.560-3.620 EPS.

Shares of EVTC stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.21. The stock had a trading volume of 914,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Evertec has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $38.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVTC. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Evertec in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Evertec in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Evertec from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research lowered Evertec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Evertec in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evertec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Evertec by 0.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evertec by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 86,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in Evertec by 3.6% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 34,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Evertec by 3.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

