Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Prothena from $15.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Prothena from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

Prothena Stock Performance

Shares of Prothena stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,456. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $568.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.09. Prothena has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $18.60.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 62.17% and a negative net margin of 2,929.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Prothena will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 15.1% in the second quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 311,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 9.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

