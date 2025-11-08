Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $425.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI set a $330.00 target price on Duolingo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp lowered Duolingo from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $600.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Duolingo from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.53.

Get Duolingo alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DUOL

Duolingo Trading Up 3.9%

DUOL traded up $7.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,329,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,113. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $544.93.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.14 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $1,025,280.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 116,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,280,203.30. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total transaction of $475,119.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 120,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,509,922.40. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 83,791 shares of company stock worth $25,649,401 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 43.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 4,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.