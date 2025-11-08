Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MNMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $28.00 target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, August 1st. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Up 3.2%

NASDAQ MNMD traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,207,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,453. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $14.43.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.26). On average, research analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 25,797 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $252,036.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 804,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,857,698.36. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Karlin sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $75,268.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 430,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,206.25. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $437,491 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Stories

