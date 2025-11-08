Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Melius began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.21.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,595,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,258. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.61 and its 200-day moving average is $177.86. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $148.73 and a 52 week high of $206.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 7.72%.The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $547,140.09. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,241.33. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $377,383.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 17,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,137.20. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,704. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 28,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 22.3% during the third quarter. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 21.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,288,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

