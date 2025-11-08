DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Citigroup

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $38.90 to $47.00 in a research note released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.74. 7,328,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,253,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $40.11.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -348.94%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,604.45. This trade represents a 52.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DD. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.