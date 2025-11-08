Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Truist Financial

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $9.00 price target on Redwire in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Redwire in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Redwire from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redwire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

Get Redwire alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDW

Redwire Stock Up 9.4%

NYSE:RDW traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,533,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,174. The company has a market cap of $942.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. Redwire has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $61.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.48 million. Redwire had a negative net margin of 70.32% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%. Analysts predict that Redwire will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Redwire news, major shareholder Bain Capital Credit Member, Ll sold 11,000,000 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $86,130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Redwire

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Redwire in the second quarter worth $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Redwire by 656.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Redwire by 1,172.5% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redwire

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.