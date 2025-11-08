FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Given New $5.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of FIGS in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on FIGS from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

NYSE FIGS traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,890,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,870. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15. FIGS has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.34.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. FIGS had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 3.03%.The business had revenue of $151.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. FIGS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 23,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $172,600.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,274,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,074.99. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 62,213 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $428,025.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,907,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,387.04. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 184,148 shares of company stock worth $1,295,234 over the last 90 days. 29.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,609,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,286,000 after buying an additional 425,189 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

