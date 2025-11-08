Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Datadog from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Datadog from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Datadog and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.89.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.24. 9,282,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,210,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.62. Datadog has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $194.87. The company has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.77 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.Datadog’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 55,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $7,407,758.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 438,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,735,979.55. This represents a 11.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total transaction of $6,820,235.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,131.20. The trade was a 96.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,510,236 shares of company stock valued at $207,339,763 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

