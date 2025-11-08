Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.1750, with a volume of 1731401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $172.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.29 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. Sweetgreen’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Sweetgreen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sweetgreen from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Sweetgreen from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Sweetgreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 11,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $105,960.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 322,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,368.29. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SG. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,122,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,762,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,094 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter worth about $31,558,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,567,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,708 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 891.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,157,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,629 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $680.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

