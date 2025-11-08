BCE (NYSE:BCE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 1.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. BCE updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.910-1.980 EPS.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.17. 2,912,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,992. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. BCE’s payout ratio is 437.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on BCE. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Desjardins raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in BCE by 15.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of BCE by 34.6% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 3,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 17.5% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in BCE by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

