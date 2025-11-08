Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Zalando had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.07%.The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion.

Zalando Trading Down 7.0%

Shares of ZLNDY traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.94. 30,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,034. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.57. Zalando has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $20.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZLNDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, September 26th. Baader Bank raised shares of Zalando to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Cfra Research cut shares of Zalando from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

