AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.32), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $374.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.00 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.10%.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASIX traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.39. 1,149,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,938. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.72. AdvanSix has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.54%.

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 35.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 16.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 23,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 23.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AdvanSix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Stories

