Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Outperform” Rating

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $81.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $66.00.

BKH has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of BKH stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,248. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $70.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.51. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $430.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.96 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Black Hills has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

Institutional Trading of Black Hills

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Black Hills by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Black Hills by 9.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 7.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

