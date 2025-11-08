Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

NYSE ACHR traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $8.20. 153,499,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,931,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 22.30 and a current ratio of 22.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. Archer Aviation has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 3.07.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 42,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $420,478.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 295,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,162.71. The trade was a 12.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 86,133 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $846,687.39. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,327,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,020.27. This trade represents a 6.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 188,068 shares of company stock worth $1,848,708 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 45.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 169,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 3.6% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

