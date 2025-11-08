Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Cut to $325.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $354.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

Shares of APD traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.50. 1,666,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.07. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $235.55 and a 12-month high of $341.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,020,081,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $607,601,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,759,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,583,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,568 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 110.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,441,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,202,000 after buying an additional 756,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,019,000 after acquiring an additional 599,513 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

