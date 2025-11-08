INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Shares Up 8.2% – Here’s What Happened

INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 66 and last traded at GBX 66. Approximately 475,254 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 244,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 60 price objective on shares of INSPECS Group in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 47.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 45.92. The company has a market cap of £71.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.22.

INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 2.19 earnings per share for the quarter. INSPECS Group had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that INSPECS Group plc will post 5.5500982 EPS for the current year.

Inspecs is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of eyewear frames. The Group produces a broad range of frames, covering optical, sunglasses and safety, which are either “Branded” (either under licence or under the Group’s own proprietary brands), or “OEM” (including private label on behalf of retail customers and un-branded).

