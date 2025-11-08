Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$52.10 and last traded at C$52.10, with a volume of 37541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.02.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 10.6%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.75. The firm has a market cap of C$3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.86, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.05.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -178.57%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP is a business services and industrials company. It focused on operating businesses that are either low-cost producers and benefit from high barriers to entry. The company’s operating segment includes Business services; Infrastructure services; Industrials and Corporate and others.

