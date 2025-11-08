DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

DeFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.6350, with a volume of 2429264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DEFT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of DeFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DeFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut DeFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

DeFi Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $551.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 3.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.14.

DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.08 million. DeFi Technologies had a net margin of 43.38% and a return on equity of 137.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DeFi Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of DeFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DeFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of DeFi Technologies by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of DeFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DeFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

DeFi Technologies Company Profile

DeFi Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

